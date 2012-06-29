版本:
AMR, creditors request extension to file reorganization plan

June 29 AMR Corp, the parent company of American Airlines, said it had agreed with its unsecured creditors to request its bankruptcy court to extend the exclusivity period to file its reorganization plan to Dec. 27.

AMR filed for bankruptcy protection last November.

