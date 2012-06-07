DEALTALK-Time may be ripe for US Air-AMR merger

| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 Having sat out the mega-mergers
last decade that created the world's top two airlines, bankrupt
AMR Corp appears to be on a path toward an arranged
marriage with smaller counterpart US Airways Group.
With US Airways proposing a merger for the American Airlines
parent, and labor groups putting the screws on AMR to pursue the
deal, AMR recently agreed - albeit begrudgingly - to explore
consolidation options while it is still in Chapter 11
bankruptcy. That was a reversal of the airline's earlier
commitment to exiting bankruptcy as an independent company.
The third-largest U.S. carrier has made it clear that
willingness to explore a merger does not "in any way suggest" a
deal will be pursued. But most Wall Street analysts, industry
executives and bankers agree AMR will find it tough to prove to
creditors that going it alone would outstrip merger benefits.
AMR's consolidation review is expected to include potential
deals with smaller carriers such as JetBlue Airways and
Alaska Air Group and will not be limited to US Airways,
according to people familiar with the matter.
But a deal with US Airways, the No.5 U.S. carrier, is seen
as having the best shot at getting the blessing of a complex web
of various stakeholders at AMR -- including labor unions, global
alliance partners and financial creditors -- as well as
anti-trust regulators in the United States and Europe.
Such a deal, which will make the combined carrier the
world's largest, would also be large enough to allow the
carriers to reverse years of network marginalization and take on
larger rivals United Continental and Delta Air Lines
, especially in the U.S. East Coast networks.
"I don't know anybody who's looked at it from 30,000 feet
that would tell you that they think the standalone scenario is
superior," Robert Mann, an airline industry consultant, said on
Wednesday.
"It has not competed well when it was going from No. 1 to
No. 2 now to the third position, and I don't see how a
standalone would solve that, especially with this 'shrink and
then re-grow' strategy they are doing."
James Sprayregen, the attorney who steered United through
bankruptcy in 2006, cautioned that it is "inherently difficult"
to convince a merger-resistant company to explore an M&A deal.
He said, however, that "if you get a sufficient number of
stakeholders who support M&A over a standalone, even with the
difficulty, that can create a lot of momentum."
AMR filed for bankruptcy in November, citing an untenable
labor cost structure. The company also grappled with losses of
well-heeled corporate travelers while Delta and United expanded
networks and market share through mergers. AMR was the largest
airline until the 2008 merger of Delta and Northwest.
It has proposed a standalone restructuring deal that would
reduce its annual labor costs by about $1.25 billion a year
through job cuts, changes to benefits and updated work rules.
But AMR's unions argue that no amount of labor concessions
could solve the airline's growing revenue and network disparity
with United and Delta. They've thrown their weight behind US
Airways, saying synergies from a merger would save 6,200 jobs
that would be doomed if AMR exits bankruptcy independently.
"What's best for our company, our people and our financial
stakeholders will be determined by the facts in a disciplined
manner and process. And this includes whether American will
choose to pursue any combination down the road," AMR said in a
statement.
CORNERSTONE STRATEGY
AMR executives believe building on its strong presence in
selective international networks, such as its industry-leading
Latin American routes and the networks connecting New York's JFK
airport and London's Heathrow, are more important than the
overall size of the airline.
The carrier has said its standalone plan would generate $3
billion in new revenue and savings by 2017. Around $1 billion in
new revenues would come from adjusting its fleet to market
demand and establishing extensive code-sharing agreements with
other domestic carriers, such as JetBlue and Alaska, people
close to the company say.
Some industry analysts said broad code-sharing agreements
with other airlines could present other viable alternatives.
"The one scenario that I believe is more interesting than a
transaction -- and it's only possible if they win relief from
the pilots -- is to have certain, extensive code relationships
with JetBlue and with Alaska," said Bill Swelbar, a research
engineer at MIT's international center for air transportation.
But a full-on merger with either of the carriers is seen as
a long shot. Both airlines have carved out strong identities as
low cost carriers and have publicly stated their lack of
interest in industry consolidation.
"Our plan is really about organic growth. It's our own
planes, it's our own people," JetBlue said in a statement to
Reuters on Thursday. Alaska did not have immediate comment.
BEFORE OR AFTER
The timing of a deal remains unclear, as US Airways would
prefer a deal while AMR is in bankruptcy, while AMR would like
to exit bankruptcy before consolidating.
In addition to AMR's labor unions, a US Airways proposal
would likely garner support from AMR's partners in the global
oneworld alliance, including British Airways. Oneworld, the
smallest of the world's three juggernaut airline pacts, would
gain US Airways, which has proposed to jump ship from the Star
Alliance under a merger.
Alliances allow airline members to cooperate on routes and
connections, essentially expanding their networks.
Adding US Airways' Philadelphia hub and Charlotte, North
Carolina, service to oneworld would net 33 new Eastern U.S.
cities for British Airways, a unit of International Airlines
Group, that AMR does not presently serve, JPMorgan
analyst Jamie Baker said in a research note.
"Such a merger would not be detrimental to oneworld. In
terms of the joint business agreement any consolidation that
increases the choices for our customers would be welcomed,"
International Airlines Group said in an emailed statement to
Reuters, when asked about a potential tie-up of AMR and US
Airways.
A combination of US Airways and AMR is also likely to be the
last remaining merger of legacy U.S. carriers that could clinch
regulator approval, analysts say.
For instance, Delta and AMR overlap in 68 domestic markets
-- as opposed to 13 markets between US Airways and AMR, meaning
no deal is possible without massive carve-outs and union job
cuts. Delta declined to comment on Thursday.
Ray Neidl, an airline analyst with Maxim Group, said he
rates the probability of a US Airways-AMR merger at 90 percent,
but says it may well happen after bankruptcy.
"(AMR) will have a new base of stockholders at that point,
and maybe a new board of directors," Neidl said. "They can
negotiate a merger from a position of strength."
AMR until September has the exclusive right to propose
bankruptcy restructuring plans without outside intervention. To
effect a merger during AMR's bankruptcy, US Air would have to
wait for exclusivity to end, or lobby AMR's unsecured creditors'
committee to ask the bankruptcy court to lift exclusivity.
JPMorgan analyst Baker in a research note said AMR's
standalone restructuring scenario "does not necessarily assure
the wheels of industry consolidation grind to a halt, though it
could slow the process."
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents AMR's pilots
unions, has told its members that clinching a merger with US
Airways in bankruptcy is critical to ensure they have a role.
"A merger with US Airways that followed our exit from
bankruptcy would be entirely on AMR management's terms and would
not require APA's consent. We would barely constitute a speed
bump in that post-bankruptcy scenario," the union said in a
communication to members that was reviewed by Reuters.
"We have more control over our destiny if a merger is
conducted while the airline is in restructuring."