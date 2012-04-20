AMR to keep American Air brand after merger-pilots

BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
April 20 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will be branded American Airlines in a proposed merger with smaller rival US Airways Group Inc and continue to be based in Fort Worth, Texas, AMR's pilots union said in a letter to members.
Allied Pilots Association said in the letter that the combined airline would be comparable in size and scope to United Continental and Delta Air Lines, and would leap to the top carrier in the crucial U.S. East Coast and Midwest.
The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, also said that American Airlines' relationship with the global oneworld alliance would be strengthened and all of its aircraft orders with Boeing Co and Airbus would proceed.
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer