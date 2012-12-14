版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 19:28 BJT

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-AMR reports November 2012 revenue and traffic results (Dec 10)

(Corrects consolidated capacity and traffic growth percentage in second bullet. Corrects source text link in sixth bullet)

Dec 10 AMR Corp :

* Reports November 2012 revenue and traffic results

* Says November consolidated capacity and traffic were 2.1 percent and 0.9 percent higher year-over-year respectively

* Says November domestic load factor decreased 1.5 points to 82.8 percent

* November's consolidated PRASM decreased an estimated 2.3 percent versus the same period last year

* Estimates hurricane sandy and early November snow storm in northeast negatively impacted revenues by $25 million

* Source text

* Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐