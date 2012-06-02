American Airlines, flight attendants fail to cut costs

June 2 American Airlines failed to agree on
cost-cutting measures with its flight attendants' union, setting
the stage for a judge to rule on voiding the contract for the
bankrupt carrier, a subsidiary of AMR Corp, the union
said in a statement late on Friday.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection in November, citing a need to cut labor
costs, while its flight attendant and pilot unions have pushed
for a merger with rival carrier US Airways Corp to
reduce expenses.
Talks between American Airlines and the Association of
Professional Flight Attendants ended without reaching a deal
after two days of meetings, union spokeswoman Leslie Mayo said
in the statement.
"Today, mediated talks between AA and APFA broke off in New
York without a deal. APFA is disappointed, but not surprised,"
Mayo said.
The pilots union will meet with the airline in another round
of mediated sessions beginning on Monday, Mayo said.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge can rule as early as June 22 on
whether the airline can void the contracts with the unions, Mayo
said.
An American Airlines spokesperson did not respond to a
request for comment on Saturday.
The airline has said it needs $1.25 billion in annual labor
concessions.
The lead negotiator for AMR Corp's pilot union last month
testified that a merger between American and US Airways could
save $130 million per year in cuts to the airline pilots' union.
"I firmly believe a merger is the right move
for this company," APFA President Laura Glading said in Friday's
statement. "Our airline needs a network that can grow
and compete with United and Delta. A strong company will provide
more job security than even the best agreement American can
offer as a standalone."