BRIEF-AMR, US Air expect no antitrust issues with merger

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 AMR Corp and US Airways : * During conference call, AMR Chief Tom Horton says AMR concluded US Airways merger was
best option to make new American stronger * AMR's Horton says US Airways CEO Doug Parker is 'first-rate
leader' * US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal is last major
consolidation piece needed to rationalize the industry * US Airways CEO Parker says only 12 routes are shared with AMR, making the companies' networks complementary and expanding options
for customers * US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal to make oneworld
global alliance stronger * US Air's Parker says new American to have more than
100 million frequent fliers * US Airways CEO Parker says expects no issues with regulatory
authorities with AMR merger
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.