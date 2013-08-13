American Airlines bonds tumble after US files suit

Aug 13 (IFR) - American Airlines unsecured bonds tumbled
sharply in price in the secondary market on Tuesday, traders
said, after the Justice Department filed a suit to block the
merger of the company's parent with US Airways - a tie-up that
would create the largest US carrier.
American's 10% and 9.75% unsecured 2021 notes each slipped
from around 118 on Monday to 105 on Tuesday morning, one
high-yield trader said, while the airline's 6.25% convertible
notes due 2014 traded around 104-105, down from 116 the previous
day.
Shares in American meanwhile fell some 46% on news of the
lawsuit.
Parent AMR Corp and US Airways agreed in
February to the USD11bn merger, which would create a company
with 6,700 daily flights and annual revenue of roughly USD40bn.
The deal was intended in part to help American Airlines emerge
from bankruptcy.
The airlines secured EU approval earlier this month but the
merger still requires approval from the Bankruptcy Court and the
Justice Department. American filed for bankruptcy in November
2011.
"This is just going to take a little longer," Roger King,
airline analyst at Credit Sights, said of the merger.
"The judge will keep American in bankruptcy forever if it
makes sense to wait while the regulatory process works out."
A second high-yield trader said American EETCs - enhanced
equipment trust certificates, which typically use a carrier's
aircraft as collateral, and so are often seen differently by
investors than unsecured bonds - were holding steady Tuesday in
secondary trade.
The 4% EETC notes due 2025 and the 4.95% EETC notes due 2023
were off just half a point at 94.50 and 100.50, respectively,
the trader said.
Meanwhile US Airways 5.375% notes due 2023 saw one large
trade today at 97. Last Thursday, some larger USD1m-plus trades
were seen at 97.50 and 98.25. Its share price is down about 12%
on the day.
American Airlines is rated D by S&P. Moody's rates the EETCs
Baa3, but does not currently provide a corporate family rating.
US Airways, currently the fifth largest US airline, is rated
B3/B-. Yesterday, Moody's placed the B3 corporate family rating
on review for upgrade in anticipation of a completed merger.