UPDATE 2-U.S. sues to block AMR-US Airways merger; stocks fall

WASHINGTON Aug 13 The U.S. Justice Department
sued on Tuesday to block the merger of American Airlines' parent
company AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc,
saying the deal would hurt consumers by leading to higher fares
and fees.
The $11 billion merger would create the world's largest
airline, after four other major U.S. carriers combined in recent
years, narrowing the field of large U.S. airlines.
The antitrust lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia and joined by several states including
Arizona and Texas, drew concern from industry experts and
support from consumer advocates.
US Airways fell 8.4 percent at $17.23. American shares,
which are thinly traded, were down 44.5 percent at $3.22.
The Justice Department seeks to block the merger "because it
would eliminate competition between US Airways and American and
put consumers at risk of higher prices and reduced service,"
Bill Baer, head of the Justice Department Antitrust Division,
said in a statement.
"Both airlines have stated they can succeed on a standalone
basis, and consumers deserve the benefit of that continuing
competitive dynamic," Baer said.
AMR and US Airways did not immediately respond to requests
for comment on the suit.
The two airlines secured European Union approval for the
proposed merger on Aug. 5 after promising to surrender slots at
two airports, London's Heathrow and Philadelphia in the United
States.
The Justice Department said it was concerned that if the
merger went through, four airlines would control more than 80
percent of the U.S. commercial air travel market.
At Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, the one
closest to Washington, the combined company would control 69
percent of the take-off and landing slots, the department said.
But industry experts said the move was out of step with past
practices and would potentially leave US Air and American, which
is emerging from bankruptcy, at a competitive disadvantage.
"This borders on shocking," said George Hamlin, an aviation
consultant in Fairfax, Virginia. He called the suit "marvelously
inconsistent," considering the approval of mergers between
United Airlines and Continental, and Delta Airlines and
Northwest.
"Assuming it prevents US Air and American from merging, does
that condemn them to perpetual second-class existence?"
Hamlin asked.
Others said the move was necessary to protect travelers who
have paid higher fees and fares in recent years.
Consumer advocate Charlie Leocha, director of the Consumer
Travel Alliance and a vocal opponent of the merger, said he was
elated that the Justice Department had filed suit.
"This is a stake in the heart of the merger. I don't see
this moving forward," Leocha said. "This is the best possible
and the only good consumer outcome that we could have gotten."
While U.S. discussions had centered on remedies such as slot
divestitures at Reagan National, Leocha said, "in my meetings
with DOJ and in my testimony before Congress, I have constantly
said that that won't take care of the overriding nationwide loss
of competition that we're going to face. It sounds like the
Department of Justice has agreed with me."