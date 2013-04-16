AMR files bankruptcy exit plan in step towards merger with US Airways

* Reorganization plan is necessary step to emerge from
bankruptcy
* Plan requires creditor and court approval
* Merger would create world's largest airline
NEW YORK, April 15 AMR Corp, the
parent company of American Airlines, filed formal plans to exit
bankruptcy on Monday, bringing its proposed $11 billion merger
with US Airways Group closer to reality.
The reorganization plan, which details some executive
compensation and outlines measures for creditors and
shareholders, is a necessary step before the two companies can
come together to create the world's largest airline. The plan
requires both court and creditor approval.
Under the plan, AMR's outgoing chief executive, Tom Horton,
would receive a $19.9 million severance package.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane declined to approve the same
severance proposal earlier this month, ruling that it was not
permitted under federal bankruptcy law, but suggested it be
included in AMR's reorganization plan, making it subject to
creditor approval.
Secured creditors would be paid in full, while unsecured
creditors would receive shares of preferred stock.
As expected, AMR shareholders would receive a 3.5 percent
equity stake in the new company, which would make it one of the
few major bankruptcies in which equity holders earn some
recovery. An attorney for AMR's creditors committee has said the
stake could be valued at between $350 million and $400 million.
US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker would serve as CEO of
the new airline. He would receive $19.5 million if he loses the
job during the merger, the companies said in a separate filing
on Monday.
Parker was paid about $5.5 million last year, up from $3.8
million in 2011. While his base salary stayed the same at
$550,000, his incentive compensation rose nearly fivefold as US
Airways met financial goals.
AMR is the last major U.S. carrier to go through bankruptcy,
after its competitors all underwent restructurings in the last
decade.
The company's initial opposition to a merger faded under
pressure from its creditors' committee, and Parker aggressively
wooed AMR by appealing to its unions, striking a tentative deal
with the airline's workers before formal talks between the two
companies had begun in earnest.
The merger was approved by a bankruptcy judge last month but
still requires regulatory approval.
The combined carrier would keep the American name and would
be based in AMR's hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. The merger is
expected to close in the third quarter.
The case is In re: AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.