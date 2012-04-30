AMR posts $807 million loss in March

April 30 AMR Corp, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, posted a net loss of $807 million
for March and said it spent more than $2 billion on fuel, wages
and other expenses.
The company spent $779 million on fuel and $597 million on
wages, salaries and benefits, it said in its monthly operating
report filed with the SEC.
Total operating expenses amounted to $2.10 billion, while
operating revenue totaled $2.20 billion for March.
AMR ended the month with $4.82 billion in cash and
short-term investments.
The company filed for Chapter 11 protection last year,
saying its labor costs are higher than rivals that used
bankruptcy previously to restructure.
AMR is trying to convince its bankruptcy court to let it
void labor deals it has with unions that do not willing give the
concessions the airline says it needs to survive.
The company has said it needs to trim its costs by $2
billion a year.
Earlier this month, labor groups at American Airlines said
they support a potential merger with rival US Airways Group Inc
in a deal they say would save more jobs than a plan by
parent AMR Corp to reorganize as a stand-alone carrier.