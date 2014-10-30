版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-ams appoints Thomas Stockmeier as COO

Oct 30ams AG :

* Said on Wednesday expanded Management Board with Thomas Stockmeier joining as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐