瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-AMS confirms will not make an offer for Dialog Semiconductor

July 22 Ams AG : * Says confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for dialog

semiconductor Source text for Eikon:
