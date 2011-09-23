UPDATE 2-AMSC sees Q2 loss on key customer exit

* Q1 loss/shr $0.61 vs est $0.19

* Q1 rev $9.1 mln vs est $25.73 mln

* Sees Q2 loss/shr $0.53 vs est $0.01 (Adds Q2 outlook, background in paragraphs 2-4)

Sept 23 American Superconductor Corp sees a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss after losing long-term customer Sinovel Wind Group , which brought in three-quarters of its revenue.

The company, which makes electrical systems used in wind turbines, sees a second-quarter loss of 53 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 1 cent a share, before special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it had signed contracts with wind turbine makers in China, India and Korea and had roped in deals worth about $100 million since April.

On Sept. 15, AMSC said it was ending a long relationship with Sinovel, and suing the Chinese company for stealing its intellectual property and violating a contract.

Last month, the company cut jobs to align costs with its revenue expectations, which have been hurt by issues with Sinovel.

For April-June, AMSC lost 61 cents a share excluding items. Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 19 cents a share.

Revenue fell 91 percent to $9.1 million.

Shares of the Devens, Massachusetts-based company were up 4 percent before the bell on Friday on Nasdaq. They had closed at $4.47 on Thursday.