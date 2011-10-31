UPDATE 2-AMSC ends $266 mln deal to buy Finnish rival

* Cites adverse market conditions for termination

* AMSC to take Q2 charge for $20.6 mln in break-up fee

* Shares down more than 3 pct (Adds details, background, share movement)

Oct 31 Power systems maker AMSC said it terminated its $266 million deal for Finnish rival The Switch Engineering Oy as its failed to secure financing for the acquisition, a move that could affect its plans to diversify its customer base.

AMSC, which makes the core electrical systems used in wind turbines, cited adverse market conditions for exiting the deal. The company's shares -- down 62 percent in the last six months -- fell 3 percent to $4.32 in early morning trade on Nasdaq.

The aborted move could be a setback to the company's diversification plans after it ended a long relationship with China's Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd in September. Historically, Sinovel has accounted for three-quarters of the company's revenue.

AMSC had expected the Finnish acquisition to give it important wind turbine customers such as Goldwind , China's second-largest wind turbine maker.

Related FACTBOX

AMSC said Switch shareholders will retain $20.6 million advance payment as break-up fee and that will be recorded as an expense in its second fiscal quarter ended on Sept. 30.

AMSC's relations with Sinovel hit a rock bottom after the Chinese wind major refused to accept AMSC's shipments. In April, AMSC had said Sinovel refused to pay for some shipments.

In September, AMSC sued Sinovel for stealing intellectual property and violating a contract. . The company also said it is looking to diversify its customer base and revenue mix after the exit of the key customer.

The company also went for a corporate make over in the meanwhile, changing its name to AMSC from American Superconductor. It also rebranded its wind and grid divisions as Windtec Solutions and Gridtec Solutions. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))