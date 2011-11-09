UPDATE 2-AMSC eyes 'significant' loss reduction in Q4

* Q2 loss/shr $0.44 vs est loss/shr $0.56

* Q2 rev down 79 pct

* Sees Q3 loss wider than estimates (Adds Q3 outlook, background)

Nov 9 Power systems maker AMSC swung to a quarterly loss, less steep than analysts had expected, and forecast a better second-half performance citing an uptick in wind and grid bookings.

AMSC, hurt by the loss of its largest customer Sinovel Wind Group , is betting on a more diversified customer base focused on wind and grid markets as it looks to recharge growth after a forgettable 2011 saw its shares plummeting 86 percent.

In the second quarter, AMSC's diversified mix of bookings drove backlog by over 30 percent sequentially, positioning the company for a stronger second half from both a revenue and earnings perspective, said Daniel McGahn, who replaced founder Greg Yurek as chief executive early this year.

The company, which makes the core electrical systems used in wind turbines, however, forecast wider-than-expected third-quarter loss, but said losses would be "significantly" reduced in the fourth quarter.

For the third quarter, AMSC forecast an adjusted loss of 47 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectation of a loss of 35 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It forecast third-quarter revenue to exceed $15 million, while analysts expect $22.5 million.

AMSC's relations with Sinovel hit a rock bottom after the Chinese wind major refused to accept AMSC's shipments. In April, AMSC had said Sinovel refused to pay for some shipments.

AMSC, founded by Yurek in 1987 with three fellow Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors, also went for a corporate makeover in the meanwhile, changing its name to AMSC from American Superconductor.

For the second quarter, the company reported a loss of $1.02 a share, compared with earnings of 17 cents a share, a year ago.

