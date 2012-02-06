UPDATE 2-AMSC says Chinese court dismisses case against Sinovel

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says will appeal the ruling
* Says dismissed case its "smallest" against Sinovel
* Shares down 6 percent
Feb 6 U.S. power systems maker AMSC said a Chinese court dismissed one of its copyright infringement complaints against its former customer Sinovel Wind Group, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent.
AMSC, seeking to recover more than $1.2 billion from Sinovel through civil cases filed in various Chinese courts, said it will appeal the ruling.
"The Hainan court's dismissal of our smallest case is not altogether unexpected," AMSC Chief Executive Daniel McGahn said in a statement.
The complaint was filed with the Hainan Province Number 1 Intermediate People's Court.
AMSC ended its prolonged relationship with Sinovel last year, despite the Chinese company accounting for nearly three-quarters of its revenue at the time. It also sued the Chinese wind turbine giant for stealing intellectual property and violating a contract.
AMSC, founded by Greg Yurek in 1987 with three fellow Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors, makes the core electrical systems used in wind turbines.
AMSC shares were down 5 percent at $5.50 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $5.46 earlier.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.