UPDATE 1-AMSC cuts workforce; sees significant Q1 net loss

* To eliminate 150 positions

* Eyes costs savings of $30 mln

* Expects Q1 rev of less than $10 million

* Shares down 13 pct pre-market

Aug 11 American Superconductor Corp (AMSC.O), which makes electrical systems for wind farms, said it cut its workforce by 30 percent, or 150 positions, which is expected to result in annualized cost savings of $30 million.

AMSC also said it expects to report a significant net loss on revenue of less than $10 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2011.

The company said the job reductions were made to align costs with its revenue expectations, which have been hurt by issues with its largest customer, Sinovel Wind Group (601558.SS).

In April, AMSC had said Sinovel Wind had refused to accept contracted shipments of some components and failed to pay for certain contracted shipments worth about $56 million. [ID:nL3E7F533E]

The company in July said it would restate lower its results for the second and third quarters of fiscal 2011 to adjust for revenue associated with unpaid shipments to certain Chinese customers. [ID:nL3E7IB38F]

The company, which is yet to report its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2011 and first quarter of 2012, said it is still working on its restated financial statements for the fiscal quarters ended Sept. 30, 2010 through June 30, 2011.

AMSC said it will submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with listing rules.

Shares of the company were down 13 percent at $5.21 in trading before the bell. They closed $5.99 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)