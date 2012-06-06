AMSC loss narrows on lower expenses

June 6 Power technology company AMSC's quarterly loss narrowed, helped by lower expenses, even as it reels from the loss of its biggest customer - China's Sinovel Wind Group.

The company, which makes the core electrical systems used in wind turbines, reported a fourth-quarter loss of $21.2 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with a loss of $185.1 million, or $3.67 a share a year ago.

Revenue fell 52 percent to $28.6 million. Expenses fell about 72 percent to $24.0 million.