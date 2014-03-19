AMSC to cut jobs, move Middleton, Wis. operations to Mass.

March 19 Wind turbine parts maker AMSC said it would cut 5-10 percent of its workforce by the end of the year and shut its Middleton plant in Wisconsin, moving the operations to its Massachusetts plant.

The company had 362 employees as of March 31, 2013.

AMSC will also set up a plant to make wind turbine electrical control systems in Romania, the company said.

AMSC said the actions were expected to help the company save about $3 million in costs annually from the fourth quarter of the year ending March 31, 2015.

All of AMSC's Middleton employees are expected to be offered the opportunity to relocate to Massachusetts, the company said. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)