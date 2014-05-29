版本:
Amsurg to expand into physician services with $2.35 bln deal

May 29 Surgery center operator Amsurg Corp said it would buy Sheridan Healthcare from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a cash and stock deal valued at about $2.35 billion to enter the outsourced physician services market.

The acquisition is expected to immediately add to Amsurg's adjusted earnings and cash flow, the company said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
