Healthcare service providers Envision, Amsurg to merge

June 15 Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc
and Amsurg Corp said they would merge in an
all-stock deal to create a healthcare service provider with a
proforma market value of about $10 billion.
The combined company will have an enterprise value of about
$15 billion, based on the companies' Tuesday close, they said in
a statement on Wednesday.
Envision's shareholders will get 0.334 Amsurg share for each
share held.
After the transaction closes, Envision shareholders will own
about 53 percent in the combined company, while Amsurg investors
will own the rest.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)