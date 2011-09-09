UPDATE 1-Amtech Systems withdraws $60 mln shelf plan

(Follows alerts)

Sept 9 Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems Inc said it is withdrawing a $60 million shelf registration filed earlier this year.

"With our current healthy cash balance, we believe we have adequate cash resources to manage our current operations," Chief Executive J. S. Whang said in a statement.

The board has approved the company's proposal to withdraw the shelf registration filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 8.

The company had cash and equivalents of $60.2 million at the end of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.