UPDATE 1-Amtech Systems sees loss in Q1 2012, shares fall

* Says to post loss in Q1 2012
* Sees Q1 rev $21-$23 mln vs est $49.6 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.29
* Shares fall 18 pct in after-mkt trade
Nov 15 Solar equipment supplier Amtech
Systems Inc posted fourth-quarter results that beat
analysts' estimates but forecast a loss in the current quarter
citing weak revenue and higher research and development costs.
The company's shares fell 18 percent at $8.79 in the
after-market trade. They closed at $10.37 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
Amtech expects October-December revenue to come in at
$21-$23 million, while analysts had expected $49.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net income fell to $3.1 million, or 31 cents
a share, from $5.4 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $59.9 million, from $45.4 million last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 29
cents per share on revenue of $54.29 million.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)