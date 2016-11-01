Amtek to shortlist bidders for German car parts maker Tekfor - sources

| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 1 Loss-making Indian car
parts maker Amtek Auto is expected to shortly
shortlist bidders for its German unit Tekfor as soon as next
week, a year after starting a bumpy divestment process last
year, people close to the matter said.
Amtek, which has switched advisors and is now working with
Rothschild on the divestment, has received eight
first-round bids for the asset, valuing it at up to 520 million
euros ($573 million), one of the sources said.
Seven of the bids came from car parts makers, including a
state-owned Chinese firm, while one offer was made by a private
equity group, the source added.
People familiar with the industry said they see Spain's CIE
- part-owned by India's Mahindra Group - and Canada's
Linamar as having high chances of being shortlisted. It
remained unclear whether Japan's Musashi Seimitsu,
which earlier this year bought peer Hay Group, has also made a
competitive offer.
Amtek, Rothschild and the other bidders declined to comment
or were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez, Alexander Hübner
and Aditi Shah; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)