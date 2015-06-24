U.S. judge deals Amtrak setback over Sandy storm losses

| NEW YORK, June 24
NEW YORK, June 24 Amtrak suffered a big setback
in its attempt to recoup an estimated $1.1 billion of losses
from Superstorm Sandy, when a federal judge on Wednesday
rejected the railroad's efforts to recover much of that sum from
its insurers.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan agreed with
Amtrak's insurers that Sandy was a single "occurrence" under the
railroad's policies.
He also said the inundation of Amtrak property in the
storm's aftermath was part of the railroad's "flood" damage
rather than a separate loss.
Amtrak had argued that its insurers should pay up to its
policy limits, with a maximum of $675 million per occurrence,
but that most insurers wanted to cap any payout at $125 million.
It also said it had recouped a mere $30 million as recently
as December, saying some insurers refused to pay anything unless
it agreed to treat Sandy as a single insurable event.
Rakoff also found that policy provisions governing
demolition and reconstruction did not cover bench walls and
track beds that were not damaged by the storm. The judge said he
would explain the reasons for his rulings "in due course."
Amtrak had sued at least 16 individual insurers or insurance
groups such as Aspen Specialty Insurance, Commonwealth
Insurance, American International Group's Lexington
Insurance, and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London.
The complaint did not specify how much Amtrak thought it was
owed, but that the amount would be proven at trial.
Christina Leeds, an Amtrak spokeswoman, said the railroad is
"disappointed with the result given the clear language in our
insurance policies. This case is still scheduled for trial July
14 for losses up to $125 million and Amtrak is focused on its
trial preparations."
With winds extending more than 1,000 miles, Sandy made
landfall in the mid-Atlantic states on Oct. 29, 2012, damaging
or destroying more than 650,000 homes and causing in excess of
$68 billion of damages.
New York and New Jersey bore much of the storm's impact, and
service on Amtrak's busy Northeast Corridor was halted or
disrupted for weeks afterward. Amtrak's formal name is National
Railroad Passenger Corp.
The case is National Railroad Passenger Corp v. Arch
Specialty Insurance Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-07510.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Diane Craft)