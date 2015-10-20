MOVES-Alessandro Varaldo named CEO of Amundi's Italian unit

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-U.S. stocks pare gains after Trump's inaugural speech
Jan 20 Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States.
Oct 20 European asset manager Amundi said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.
Varaldo most recently worked with Eurizon Capital as chief commercial officer, where he was responsible for savings, investment and pension products at Banca dei Territori division of Intesa SanPaolo Group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Ascribe Capital LLC reports sale of 134,019 shares of Basic Energy Services common stock on Jan 18 & 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jHuFUa) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 20 Germany will need a new economic strategy geared toward Asia should the new U.S. administration start a trade war with China, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday, warning of a "rough ride" hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in.