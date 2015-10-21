版本:
MOVES-Amundi's Czech Republic unit names Franck du Plessix CEO

Oct 21 European asset manager Amundi said it hired Franck du Plessix as chief executive of its Czech Republic unit, IKS KB.

Plessix joined Amundi in 2010 as head of structured products sales and later developed partnerships with international distribution networks.

Prior to joining Amundi, Plessix worked at Societe Generale . (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

