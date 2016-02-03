版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 3日 星期三 18:32 BJT

MOVES-Amundi hires Heinrich Merz as CIO of investment unit

Feb 3 European asset manager Amundi SA appoints Heinrich Merz as chief investment officer of its alternative investment unit, Amundi Alternative Investments.

Merz previously worked at Permal Investment Management Services as co-deputy chief investment officer. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

