MOVES-Amundi hires Heinrich Merz as CIO of investment unit

BRIEF-Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement for Levosert
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
Feb 3 European asset manager Amundi SA appoints Heinrich Merz as chief investment officer of its alternative investment unit, Amundi Alternative Investments.
Merz previously worked at Permal Investment Management Services as co-deputy chief investment officer. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained