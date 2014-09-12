版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 12日 星期五 23:58 BJT

MOVES-Amundi hires Raphaël Sobotka from HSBC

Sept 12 Asset management company Amundi appointed Raphaël Sobotka as its global head of multi-asset management solutions for institutional investors.

Before joining Amundi, Sobotka was the chief investment officer of HSBC's Multimanager EMEA division in London. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)
