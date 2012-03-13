UPDATE 1-Insurance wholesaler AmWINS up for sale - sources

* Sellers hope for $1.5 bln valuation
* Latest private equity exit in U.S. insurance
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, March 13 The owners of AmWINS
Group Inc, the largest wholesale insurance broker in the United
States by premiums placed, have put the company up for sale,
expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion, three people
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
An auction for a majority stake in AmWINS, which owns
brokerage, underwriting and group benefit operations across 21
countries, is underway and has attracted interest from private
equity firms and strategic buyers, the people said.
AmWINS is owned by its management and by buyout firm
Parthenon Capital Partners LLC. Parthenon plans to sell its 50
percent stake and management will also be ceding some of its
ownership, offering the buyer control of AmWINS, one of the
people said. The exact stake for sale is open to negotiations,
the person added.
A $1.5 billion enterprise valuation for AmWINS would equate
to about 13 times its 2011 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $117 million, another
person said.
Representatives of AmWINS and Parthenon did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Deal making in the U.S. financial services sector has been
subdued for private equity firms, although a couple of buyout
firms recently exited from investments in insurance companies.
Last month, BB&T Corp agreed to pay $570 million in
cash for the life, property and casualty insurance operations of
Crump Group Inc - the second largest wholesale insurance
distributor in the United States - to J.C. Flowers & Co LLC,
about nine times projected EBITDA and 1.8 times projected
revenue.
U.S. insurance broker Brown & Brown Inc said in
December it agreed to buy Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc
for $395 million in cash from Spectrum Equity Investors, JMI
Equity and a management equity-holder group.
Parthenon bought a majority percent stake in AmWINS in 2005.
AmWINS subsequently registered for an initial public offering,
but withdrew the filing in 2007. The company has since grown
aggressively through acquisitions and currently handles over
$6.7 billion in annual premiums.
Financial Technology Partners LP is advising AmWINS on the
sale, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc is providing staple
financing for the transaction.