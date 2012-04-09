Icahn says sues Amylin, urges sale

April 9 Carl Icahn said on Monday he has sued
Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc to obtain more time to
nominate a slate of directors he hopes will push the maker of
diabetes drugs to put itself up for sale.
Icahn, whose 8.9 percent stake has made him the company's
third-largest shareholder, has faulted Amylin for failing to
acknowledge media reports that it had rejected a roughly $3.5
billion takeover bid by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
The lawsuit was filed in Delaware, Icahn said. A copy of the
complaint was not immediately available.
Amylin shares were down 49 cents, or 2 percent, at $23.63,
at midday.