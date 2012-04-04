UPDATE 3-Icahn lashes Amylin board, urges sale of company

* Icahn threatens proxy battle if board refuses sale
* Criticizes board for approving public offering of stock
* Amylin says Icahn characterizations "without merit"
* Amylin shares fall 1.2 percent in afternoon trading
April 4 Activist investor Carl Icahn lashed out
at the board of Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc on
Wednesday, urging it to put the company up for sale, or
potentially face a proxy fight.
Icahn, the company's third-largest shareholder with an 8.9
percent stake, criticized Amylin for failing to confirm or deny
media reports that it had rejected a $22-a-share takeover offer
from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Bristol has also declined
to comment on the reports.
The Bristol offer would have valued Amylin at about $3.5
billion, excluding debt. Amylin's shares have risen 55 percent
since news of the offer was reported by Bloomberg News on March
28, giving the company a current market value of nearly $3.9
billion.
In an open letter to Amylin, Icahn also criticized the board
for approving a public offering of 10 percent of the company at
an assumed price of $15.62 a share on March 8, without
disclosing any Bristol offer in the registration statement, and
for granting options to the company's executive officers with an
exercise price of $16.02 a share on March 6.
"These actions make absolutely no sense to me in light of a
Bristol-Myers bid and have served to substantially dilute
shareholders who owned the stock when these actions were taken,"
Icahn wrote.
A spokesman for Amylin, which makes the diabetes drugs
Byetta and Bydureon, said: "We disagree with Mr. Icahn's
characterizations and strongly believe his allegations are
without merit. Amylin's Board is fully aware of its fiduciary
duties, and is committed to always acting in the best interests
of all stockholders."
Icahn said a proxy contest right now would be a costly
distraction, "but I would not shy away from that possibility if
I felt that the Board was not pursuing seriously the opportunity
to sell the company."
In 2009, Icahn and the hedge fund Eastbourne Capital
Management succeeded in placing two nominees on the Amylin
board: Alexander Denner, who was nominated by Icahn and
previously worked for him, and Kathleen Behrens, a former
managing director of RS Investments, who was nominated by
Eastbourne.
Icahn said in his letter that Denner and Behrens have been a
positive force for change, "but apparently their influence has
not been enough to keep this board from mishandling a
Bristol-Myers proposal."
In November Amylin ended a nearly decade-long partnership
with Eli Lilly and Co, sending Amylin shares down 11
percent amid concern the company might not be able to market its
products on its own. The company has been seeking a partner to
help market its products outside the United States.
"We think that pursuing an international partnership would
be an egregious error because it would make it more difficult
for the company to be sold to a third party that would not want
to be saddled with that relationship," Icahn wrote.
Several drug companies have been suggested by investment
analysts as potential buyers for Amylin, including AstraZeneca
Plc, Merck & Co and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
.
In his letter, Icahn said that while the deadline has
passed for shareholders to notify Amylin of their intent to
nominate directors at the company's annual meeting, the
revelation of the Bristol-Myers bid and stock issuances at
prices well below the $22 offer price constitute a "dramatic
change in circumstances" and require the board to permit
shareholders another opportunity to nominate directors.
"I hereby demand that the Board announce, not later than
5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, that shareholders
will be provided a new 10-day period" within which to provide
notice to Amylin, Icahn wrote.
The diabetes market is one of the fastest-growing due to
rising rates of obesity. The disease affects more than 300
million people worldwide, including nearly 26 million Americans.
Diabetics run a high risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney
failure, blindness and limb loss.
Analysts have said that now the Bristol offer is in the
open, management will have a difficult time justifying the
search for a partner, given the run-up in the shares due to
acquisition hopes. Any deal with a partner outside the United
States would almost certainly lead to a sell-off said Tim
Anderson, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, in a recent report.
Icahn said he believes Amylin can be sold at "a significant
premium" and that the company does not have sufficient scale to
achieve the most from its products
Amylin shares fell 1.2 percent to $23.82 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq.