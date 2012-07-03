ANA says to raise up to $2.7 bln in public share offering

TOKYO, July 3 All Nippon Airways Co
said on Tuesday it will raise up to 211 billion yen ($2.7
billion) through a public share offering, a move that could lead
to a dilution of about 28 percent in its shares.
The Japanese carrier said it will buy new planes including
Boeing 787s and bolster its finances with the proceeds. It has
hired Nomura Securities and the Japan securities arms of JP
Morgan and Goldman Sachs among underwriters to handle the
offering.
Up to one billion new common shares will be issued,
including overallotment.