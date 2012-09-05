UPDATE 1-ANA aborts Boeing Dreamliner take-off after pump leak

* Public broadcaster NHK airs images of plane spewing white
smoke
* ANA says none of the 88 passengers aboard hurt
* ANA says plane with faulty hydraulic pump awaiting
inspection
* ANA says 787 was taxiing to runway for flight to Tokyo
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's All Nippon Airways
, the launch customer for Boeing's 787
Dreamliner, said on Wednesday it had aborted the take-off of one
of the new jets after a leaking hydraulic pump forced the
taxiing aircraft to return to the terminal.
Public broadcaster NHK showed images of white smoke spewing
from the back of the aircraft, which was due to fly to Tokyo
from Okayama, western Japan.
None of the 88 passengers on board were hurt in the
incident, ANA spokeswoman Masumi Oguchi said. The aircraft has
been taken out of service awaiting inspection of pumps used in
the wings and other parts of the plane, she added.
Boeing is competing with European rival Airbus to
equip the world's airlines. The U.S. planemaker says the 787
will give airlines a 20 percent fuel saving compared with its
predecessor, the 767.
The jet also boasts higher cabin pressure aimed at reducing
jet lag, state-of-the-art lighting and the largest windows of
any airliner in service.
Boeing officials in Tokyo were not immediately available to
comment on the 787's aborted take-off.
Wednesday's incident comes after ANA, which has ordered 55
Dreamliners, grounded five of the jets in July after tests
revealed a risk of engine corrosion. The 787s returned to
service after the airline fitted new parts. In November, soon
after taking delivery of the first of the $194 million planes,
the carrier reported a landing gear problem.