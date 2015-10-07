ANA-Ethiopian JV possible in future, but not right now - execs

HELSINKI Oct 7 Carriers ANA Holdings
and Ethiopian Airlines, partners in the Star Alliance,
could one day be interested in a joint venture on routes between
Japan and Africa but not at the moment, executives from the
carriers said on Wednesday.
Ana has joint ventures with United in North America
and Lufthansa in Europe, so Africa would theoretically
be a logical next step.
Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said volumes
between Japan and Africa first needed to increase and that the
two carriers, both members of the Star Alliance airline
grouping, had to regain market share from Gulf carriers.
"It's all about volume," Gebremariam told the CAPA World
Aviation Summit in Helsinki.
"How do we regain market share between the two home
carriers? When that traffic market share grows, then we will
reach a point for a joint venture."
ANA is however trying to improve relations with carriers in
neighbouring countries to reflect increasing traffic flows into
Japan from countries such as Thailand, Singapore, China and
Taiwan, said Keisuke Okada, senior executive advisor to the
chairman of ANA Holdings.
"We are trying to make better relationships," Okada said,
adding that one way to do so was by the use of equity stakes,
although he said that was not necessary in order to form an
alliance.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has attracted attention for its use
of equity stakes, in airlines such as Alitalia and Air Berlin,
to form its own airline partnerships, rather than going down the
traditional route of airline alliances.
"Money is not the only way to make a happy family. Alliances
and family are quite similar," Okada added.
