ANA orders 70 new planes, including 20 Boeing 777-9Xs

BRIEF-Topbuild acquires superior insulation products
* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's ANA said it will buy 20 Boeing 777-9X jets as part of a 1.7 trillion yen ($16.62 billion) order of 70 planes, a relief for the U.S. planemaker which lost a major order from Japan Airlines to arch-rival Airbus last year.
ANA's planned orders include six Boeing 777 aircraft and 14 medium-sized Boeing 787-9 aircraft, as well as 30 Airbus A320neo and A321neo jets.
JAL's multi-billion dollar order of long-haul jets from Airbus rather than Boeing was a break from decades of tradition. Boeing holds more than 80 percent of Japan's commercial aviation market. ($1 = 102.3100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)
HONG KONG, April 21 AGIC Capital, a $1 billion Asian-European private equity firm, agreed on Friday to buy Central European medical laser company Fotona from U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, targeting growth in China and other Asian countries.
SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy, April 21 Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the lender's strategic committee said on Friday.