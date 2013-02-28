ANA puts Dreamliner fleet architect in charge of airline business

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's All Nippon Airways said it will switch to a holding company structure, putting Osamu Shinobe, the main architect of its strategy to put the Boeing Co Dreamliner at the centre of its fleet planning, in charge of the airline business from April.
The management reshuffle comes as the airline juggles its schedules and cancels flights with its 17 Dreamliners parked at airports in Japan until U.S. and Japanese regulators allow the aircraft to fly again.
All 50 of the technologically advanced 787s in service industry-wide have been grounded since mid-January after a battery fire on a Japan Airlines Co Ltd 787 at Boston airport and a second battery incident on an ANA flight in Japan.
ANA's current CEO and president, Shinichiro Ito, who has managed the carrier since 2009, will still be Shinobe's boss as head of the holding company, which will also oversee ANA's other businesses, including airport services and its trading company.
Shinobe, who joined ANA in 1976, has served as senior executive vice president since April of last year.
Shinobe and Ito will hold a news conference in Tokyo on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (0100 GMT).
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.