UPDATE 2-Japan's ANA says has found problem with Boeing 787 Rolls-Royce engines

* ANA says engine compressor blades showed corrosion
* Says will cancel nine Friday flights, more likely
TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese carrier ANA Holdings
, said on Thursday it needs to replace damaged
compressor blades in the Rolls-Royce engines powering its
Boeing 787s, forcing it to cancel some Dreamliners
flights over the coming weeks.
The carrier said that under certain flying conditions the
compressor blades in the engine's interior showed corrosion. It
said it will cancel nine domestic 787 flights on Friday, with
other cancellations likely in the coming weeks.
ANA's Dreamliners are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000
engines. The Japanese airline is the biggest operator of the
Boeing model with some 49 aircraft, or around a tenth of the
global fleet. Of the 445 Dreamliners in operation worldwide, 168
use the Rolls-Royce engines, according to Boeing's website.
"We are aware of the situation and are working with
Rolls-Royce and ANA to resolve any issues impacting the
airplanes in service," a spokesman for Boeing in Tokyo said.
Rolls-Royce Holdings in an e-mailed statement said it was
"working closely with ANA to minimise the effect on aircraft
service disruption." It did not say whether the problem had been
found in 787 engines on aircraft operated by other airlines.
Airlines that order the Dreamliner can choose either the
Rolls-Royce engines or General Electric Co's GEnx engines
for their aircraft.
ANA said vibrations resulting from the problem with the
compressor blades had occurred on a flight from Japan to
Malaysia in February and on one to Vietnam in March. A 787
travelling on a domestic route on Aug. 20 had also experienced
trouble, it said.
