Rolls-Royce CEO says ANA engine issue is "manageable"

BERLIN Aug 30 Rolls-Royce Chief
Executive Warren East said on Tuesday that a problem found by
ANA Holdings in Rolls engines used to power the
Japanese airline's 787 Dreamliner aircraft was a "manageable
issue".
"It is an issue but it's a manageable issue," East told
Reuters after a business forum hosted by the German foreign
ministry in Berlin.
ANA said last week it needed to replace damaged compressor
blades in the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines on some of the
Boeing Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet, forcing it to
cancel some flights over the coming weeks.
ANA Holdings said earlier on Tuesday that it could take two
to three years to replace the engine parts on its 787s. East
said ANA had used the engines intensively.
"With the more intensive use, the natural wear and tear on
the engines happens sooner," he said. "By the time we get all
the way through the fleet it's going to take some time."
