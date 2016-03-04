AnaCap buys Italian bad loans worth more than 2 billion euros

LONDON, March 4 Private equity firm AnaCap
Financial Partners said on Friday it had bought two portfolios
of Italian non-performing loans together worth more than 2
billion euros ($2.2 billion) from GE Capital Real Estate and the
Royal Bank of Scotland.
AnaCap has now purchased about 8 billion euros worth of
Italian bad loans over the last four years, as well as a 550
million euro performing portfolio of Italian salary guaranteed
loans.
The latest portfolios include secured and unsecured loans to
small and medium-sized enterprises, with the secured positions
held against residential and other commercial property.
Non-performing loan sales have been gaining traction in
Italy as the low-interest environment in the euro zone increases
appetite for higher risk and return investments, such as
distressed assets.
Italian banks have been pounded on the Milan bourse this
year, due in part to investor concerns over their stocks of
non-performing loans, largely accumulated during the recent
economic downturn.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
