2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Anaconda Mining acquires Deer Cove and Stog'er Tight gold projects

Nov 20 Anaconda Mining Inc : * Consolidates pine cove mining district; acquires deer cove and stog'er tight

gold projects * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
