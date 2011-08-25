Anaconda Mining's Pine Cove mine shines, shares rise

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Aug 25 Canadian metals miner Anaconda Mining said it continued to produce high-grade gold at its mine in Newfoundland that generated cash, sending its shares up 6 percent in early trade.
Anaconda said it expects to meet its grade target of 2.19 grams per tonne (g/t) for 2012, despite currently being about 20 percent below target.
For June and July, the Pine Cove mine sold 1,877 ounces of gold for C$2.8 million ($2.8 million) in revenue. In April-May, sales from the mine's production was 1,081 gold ounces for revenue of C$1.6 million.
"The Pine Cove mine is generating cash on a consistent basis and the company expects this trend to continue," Chief Executive Dustin Angelo said.
Recovery and output rates are expected to increase in the near term as the company completes mill-circuit maintenance.
Toronto-based Anaconda's shares rose 6 percent to 9 Canadian cents in early trade on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: