May 16 Pfizer Inc will buy Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $5.2 billion, net of cash, for access to Anacor's non-steroidal topical gel to treat eczema.

Pfizer will pay $99.25 per share for Anacor, a 55 percent premium to the stock's Friday close, the companies said on Monday.

