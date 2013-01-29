版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 29日 星期二 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Anacor Pharma down in premarket after tavaborole trial results

NEW YORK Jan 29 Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Anacor Pharma down 22.6 percent to $4 in premarket after tavaborole trial results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐