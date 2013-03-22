版本:
BRIEF-Anacor Pharma up 18.8 percent premarket; Wedbush ups price target to $20

NEW YORK, March 22 Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Pharma up 18.8 percent to $5.75 in premarket; Wedbush ups price target to $20 from $10

