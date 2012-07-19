Anadarko puts Brazil sale on hold

July 19 Anadarko Petroleum Corp has put
the sale of some of its assets in Brazil on hold, the company
said on Thursday.
"We are currently in a holding pattern with regard to any
divestitures in Brazil," Anadarko spokesman John Christiansen
said in an email.
The company hired bankers last year to evaluate the sale of
the Brazilian assets.
According to one source familiar with the matter, the sale
process has not been active for some time, and while it has not
been officially pulled is unlikely to result in a deal.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said
Anadarko believes the assets are worth more than bidders are
currently willing to pay.
The Financial Times previously reported that the asset sale
had been halted.