UPDATE 1-Anadarko exploring sale of Brazil assets-source

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) is considering the sale of some assets in Brazil and has retained bankers to look for buyers, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Citigroup (C.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Scotia Waterous are advising Anadarko on the possible sale, the source said.

Anadarko has a big portfolio of expensive offshore prospects to drill in areas including the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa, and could use the proceeds of any sale of Brazilian assets to work on these plays.

The company is also part owner of BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) blown out Gulf of Mexico well, and though it blames BP for the accident it may have to pick up a portion of the billions of dollars in expected damage claims.

Anadarko, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Scotia Waterous declined to comment.

The Financial Times, which first reported the possible sale, said the assets could be worth between $3 billion and $5 billion.

According to Anadarko's website, it has about 1 million acres in Brazil, including multiple deepwater prospects near existing discoveries.

Anadarko shares closed up 2.1 percent at $71.31 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Michael Erman and Anna Driver; editing by Ted Kerr)