版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 20:15 BJT

Anadarko Petroleum names Walker new CEO

Feb 21 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday Al Walker, currently chief operating officer, would become executive officer of the company in May, replacing current CEO Jim Hackett, who would continue serving as the oil and gas producer's executive chairman.

Walker, 55, who is also currently Anadarko's president, has been a member of the company's executive management team since he arrived in 2005.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐