UPDATE 1-September floods keep some Anadarko wells offline

HOUSTON Nov 5 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said on Tuesday that 250 of its wells in the Wattenberg area in
northeastern Colorado are still shut in following heavy flooding
in September.
"The flood set us back a couple of months and we are still
feeling the impact," Chuck Meloy, head of Anadarko's U.S.
onshore exploration and production business, told analysts on a
conference call. "But this will pass."
Anadarko, which said in October that the floods would cut
into its output from Wattenberg, has more than 5,800 wells in
that area.
On Monday, Anadarko reported a third-quarter profit. But it
fell short of Wall Street estimates on weaker-than-expected U.S.
oil production, according to analysts at energy investment bank
Simmons & Co Int'l.
The temporary delays to production associated with flooding
in the Wattenberg and the timing of Anadarko's sales in Algeria
should set the company up for stronger production growth next
year, Simmons told clients in a note.
Shares of Anadarko fell $2.17, or 2.2 percent, to $93.80 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.