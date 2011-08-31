Anadarko pulls Gulf of Mexico workers on storm threat

HOUSTON Aug 31 Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) has evacuated non-essential workers from its Gunnison, Nansen and Boomvang platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of the threat of a tropical storm later this week, the company said on Wednesday.

The company was prepared to shut-in production and evacuate all personnel if necessary, according to a statement. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)